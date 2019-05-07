Education

Mother, daughter graduate from University of Arizona at same time

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A Mother and daughter from Tucson, Arizona are graduating college at the same time.

After taking some of the same classes together at the University of Arizona, the pair are both getting degrees in engineering.

Ghazal Moghaddami completed her degree in biomedical engineering and her daughter Neda Ahmadi graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Both transferred from the Wichita State University, Ahmadi started a few years earlier than Moghaddami, but after they moved to Tucson and enrolled in UA, their credits aligned for them both to have the same graduation date.

Throughout their continuing educations, they said they had the love and support of the two men in the family, their father and brother, and husband and son.
