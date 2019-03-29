Education

Elementary school art teacher's sweet project goes viral: 'I laid out my dress for two weeks and just let them doodle on it'

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas teacher wears dress made from student art: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas -- This elementary school art teacher is teaching her students to put their art out into the world in a sweet way.

Rebecca Bonner brought a white dress into her classroom, gave the kids fabric markers and sharpies, and let their imaginations run wild.

"I laid out my dress for two weeks and just let them doodle on it," Bonner told ABC News. "I think it's really important for kids to have that outlet, to have that place to create, and that freedom to create."

Bonner, who teaches more than 500 children ages 3 to 11 at Mcauliffe Elementary School in Highland Village, Texas, said she found the idea in a private Facebook group for art teachers.

After Bonner wore the dress to her students' art show, her daughter, 20-year-old Charlece Lake, posted photos to Twitter, explaining the background of the dress and writing, "my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!!"



The post took off, garnering more than 100,000 likes.

Lake, who is currently pursuing her teaching degree, said her mom is really passionate about her job. She said she's excited her mom's work and her philosophy of "turn your mess up into a dress up" are getting so much attention.

"I think she just inspires students to be creative and just make their mistakes into something beautiful," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationartu.s. & worldgood newsteachersfeel good
TOP STORIES
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Visalia man's $2-Babe Ruth card could fetch him more than $4.5 million, experts confirm
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find thieves who stole $5000 generator from his food truck
Caltrans implements new plan to protect drivers in burn scar area
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Show More
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
More TOP STORIES News