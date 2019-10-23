education

Bullard High students sit in on real CA Court of Appeal cases

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While English, math, and history still remain the core curriculum, some Bullard High students are also learning what it takes to be a judge or an attorney.

Tuesday, the Fresno Unified school hosted the California Court of Appeal. It wasn't for show, the judges held court and presided over two important cases.

"This is exactly the way we hear these cases and present these cases at the Court of Appeal," law pathway teacher Chelsea Geraci-Milliorn.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal typically holds court in downtown Fresno. But officials will occasionally venture out to different locations in the community.

Tuesday's event was held in the school's theater as a way to give young adults with law aspirations an up-close look at our judicial system and how it works.

"We can only show them so much. We can show them pictures and movies and homework and talking and discussion but this is really what the Career Technical Education component is. They see it in action. This is really happening," Geraci-Milliorn said.

Freshmen Hayden Sarment-Walder and Audrie Whitely are both enrolled in the law pathway program on campus. They say Tuesday's event only helped solidify their passion for law and strengthen their desire to be lawyers someday.

"I can just get enough influence and just learn about how important this is. And if I want to take this to the next level and what I need to do to do it," Sarment-Walder said.

"I think it's showing me a lot more that things take so long and that everything takes a long time. It's really important that it shapes someone's life and this could really affect them," Whitley said.

The law pathway program is in its fourth year at Bullard. Administrators hope to bring similar events to the campus in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno northwestfresnoeducationhigh schoollawsfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
Big donation helps local college open free clinic to help children with disabilities
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
$500,000 donation to Fresno State gives students chance to study abroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Victim says Fresno Anglican priest violated her during prayer session
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Show More
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
Tulare County Fire recruiting seasonal firefighters
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
More TOP STORIES News