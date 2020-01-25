education

Bullard Talent students prepare for opening night of 'Wonderland!'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school musical production is helping one group of Fresno Unified students succeed both in and out of the classroom.

It might not be how you envisioned "Alice in Wonderland," but Bullard Talent Middle School's production of 'Wonderland!' is sure to grab your attention.

"We've worked really hard on this, and we promise to give everyone the time of their lives," said seventh-grader Danielle Gregory.

"Wonderland!" is the sequel to the classic "Alice in Wonderland," and for students involved, it's the culmination of months of hard work.

"It's kind of like a family," said eighth-grader Addison Allen. "You get to know a lot of people you didn't really think you would know."

Addison plays the White Queen. She says it's her theater family that's made her middle school experience so special.

"It can get us through the hard times as well," she said. "If something is going on with family or friends, the play people are always there to support you."

"Our goal at this school is not to create professional performing artists," said director Jane Wagner. "That happens sometimes, but our goal is to use visual and performing arts as an avenue to develop life skills."

The show kicks off performances for the public on Tuesday January 28 and continues throughout the week. Tickets can be purchased by calling Bullard Talent Middle School at (559) 248-7030.
