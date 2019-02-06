California Health Sciences University showcases new technology

Future medical students will soon have an option to study and practice in the Central Valley.Wednesday the California Health Sciences University showcased what their new campus will offer to students who want to become doctors."One of the most effective ways of learning is through hands-on opportunities and through team-based education. So students will work in teams to solve problems," said Dr. John Graneto, California Health Sciences University.Dr. Graneto is the Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine for C.H.S.U. He strongly believes hands-on experience will be the best medicine for students to learn instead of a lecture from an instructor.Students will have access to innovated technology on campus, like working with mannequins to help them learn how to examine a patient."They are extremely lifelike and begin to actually replicate actual human touch, feel, feeling their pulses and the baby cries. The young boy towards his head and follows you when you talk to him," said Dr. Graneto.C.H.S.U. already has a temporary campus for its College of Pharmacy in Clovis off of Herndon and Clovis Avenue.C.H.S.U. plans to open a College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall of 2020.Construction of the new campus near Temperance and Alluvial began last spring and should be complete in the summer of 2020.The Chancellor of State Center Community College District is excited about the new option for his students who want to practice medicine."A pathway to medical school and a pathway to keep them right here in the Valley. We keep out talent here and help out citizens live longer lives and be more productive," said Dr. Paul Parnell.C.H.S.U. will have its first graduating class in the spring of 2024.