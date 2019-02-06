EDUCATION

California Health Sciences University showcases technology that will be used at future Clovis campus

EMBED </>More Videos

California Health Sciences University showcases new technology

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Future medical students will soon have an option to study and practice in the Central Valley.

Wednesday the California Health Sciences University showcased what their new campus will offer to students who want to become doctors.

"One of the most effective ways of learning is through hands-on opportunities and through team-based education. So students will work in teams to solve problems," said Dr. John Graneto, California Health Sciences University.

Dr. Graneto is the Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine for C.H.S.U. He strongly believes hands-on experience will be the best medicine for students to learn instead of a lecture from an instructor.

Students will have access to innovated technology on campus, like working with mannequins to help them learn how to examine a patient.

"They are extremely lifelike and begin to actually replicate actual human touch, feel, feeling their pulses and the baby cries. The young boy towards his head and follows you when you talk to him," said Dr. Graneto.

C.H.S.U. already has a temporary campus for its College of Pharmacy in Clovis off of Herndon and Clovis Avenue.

C.H.S.U. plans to open a College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall of 2020.

Construction of the new campus near Temperance and Alluvial began last spring and should be complete in the summer of 2020.

The Chancellor of State Center Community College District is excited about the new option for his students who want to practice medicine.

"A pathway to medical school and a pathway to keep them right here in the Valley. We keep out talent here and help out citizens live longer lives and be more productive," said Dr. Paul Parnell.

C.H.S.U. will have its first graduating class in the spring of 2024.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationmedicalschooltechnologyClovis
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Gaston Middle School celebrates Black History Month with annual program
FUSD awarded $1 million grant to expand dual language program
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
More education
EDUCATION
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Gaston Middle School celebrates Black History Month with annual program
More Education
Top Stories
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Axe throwing makes its way to Fresno
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Tips to save on your gym membership
Show More
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Charges dropped for alleged 'fight club' at day care center
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News