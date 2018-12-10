EDUCATION

CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is realizing his dream of combining a high-tech classroom and a production van and taking it into rural areas.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The outside of the Community Center for the Arts and Technology (CCAT) educational mobile unit looks like any other trailer, but if you open the door there is a world of opportunities inside.

It is a high-tech classroom and a production van all wrapped in to one. It is equipped with laptops, tablets and even drone technology.

On a weekly basis, all of this will be delivered to children living in rural communities.

Armando Valdez, the director of CCAT, said the endeavor has been a longtime dream of his. It took five years to raise enough funds and now his dream is a reality.

"These are kids whose parents and families cannot afford this kind of technology, so we can take it to them and they can use it," said Valdez.

The non-profit offers free digital media, performing classes and much more to children. Now they'll be able to take everything they have to offer into under-served communities where, Valdez said, people need it the most. He grew up in a rural area and understands the challenges.

"There are people coming from as far as Dos Palos to my program and I was a little concerned," he said. "What if something happens to them on the way over here?"

The learning is hands-on. It ranges from music to broadcasting events and their very own newscast. Certain children can even learn how to operate drones.

"We are also going to put them through their certification process, so the kids will be able to get their part 107 pilot license," said Valdez.

Adults can also benefit. Some of the classes they will take on the road are basic computer and ESL. It is all part of their mission of educating the community and uniting families.

"In order for the kids to be part of the program, the parents have to be in it as well," he said.

The next step is writing inspirational quotes on the inside walls and a mural on the outside. The mobile unit hits the road on January 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationtechnologyentrepreneurshipFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Boy who had hair forcibly cut 'absolutely terrified', may sue Visalia teacher, says lawyer
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
More education
EDUCATION
Straight A's don't lead to career success: Wharton professor
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Merced County cracks down on truancy
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
More Education
Top Stories
K-9 partner Bane, ballistic vest credited with saving Tulare police officer's life
Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins
103 fugitives arrested in large-scale gang enforcement operation
Mental health workers picket for more staffing outside Fresno's Kaiser Permanente
34 people displaced by Mendota apartment fire
Man killed in motorcycle collision near River Park identified
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slits her throat, say authorities
Show More
Health Watch: Cellsearch Counts Cancer Cells
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
More News