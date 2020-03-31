Coronavirus

Central Unified provides take-home packets, digital learning for students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another valley school district is finding creative ways to get educational resources to its students.

"It took several days for it to sink in, and it's a surreal way to be connecting and teaching students," said Central Unified School District teacher Melinda Scott.

Central Unified wasted no time in providing curriculum to students, but there were some unforeseen challenges.

"The first hurdle for this was not all students had access," continued Scott. "The first round of lesson plans were done both digitally and hard copy that could be picked up with lunches at each of the stops."

The district worked to provide students with take-home packets or digital resources if they don't have online access. They're utilizing Parent Square, Google classroom, Zoom, Youtube and more.

Scott is a special education teacher and says she's employing every means possible to connect with her students.

"We're using phone calls, emails and Google Classroom," said Scott. "We've been reading to each other on Google Classroom, making the best of a bad situation."

Students across the district say its thanks to the online resources they're still able to plan ahead.

"We still have grades, we still have GPAs and all these things to maintain, and it's important to keep those up," said Central East High School student Isabella Aguila.

Central Unified says they hope to be back in the classroom May 4th.
