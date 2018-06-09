EDUCATION

Central Unified takes initial steps in finding new superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The board held a meeting at the nearly empty Central West High School cafeteria, then went into closed session to discuss the job and interview candidates.

At previous meetings, a lot of parents have expressed their anger at board members who dismissed former Superintendent Mark Sutton in April.

Only one woman spoke up this morning at a meeting she says wasn't scheduled to get the most input.

"There was overwhelming support for Sutton from parents, teachers, kids and they're not listening to them. We've asked them to wait until November. In November we have at least four board members up for election and potentially two more that are being recalled," said Bernice Baily.

The board has another meeting on Tuesday night at the usual location and time.

The agenda says they will discuss the superintendent's job again in closed session.
