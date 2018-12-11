Children First: Healthy Choices

Making healthy choices can affect a child's life in several ways.ABC30 will air its new Children First special, Healthy Choices, on Sunday, December 16, at 6:30 p.mAction News anchors Warren Armstrong and Margot Kim host the television special focusing on decisions students make that can affect their physical, social, emotional or financial well-being.A student in Tulare County is choosing to help the elderly while finding a career pathway. His kindness earned him the Kids of Character award in the category of Caring. Fourth graders learn how to create their own nutritious pizza with vegetables. See what they learned at the Young Chefs Academy. What you post on social media could cost you later; police and educators weigh in. Meet members of Tulare County Youth Council and their mission to make the holidays brighter for families. Discover how students are cutting college costs in half! A former tagger is creating magnificent murals while on a mission to transform Southeast Fresno.Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Healthy Choices", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.