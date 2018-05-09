Clovis band teacher wins free orthodontic care

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A contest between dozens of valley educators has been settled and a Clovis teacher has a lot to smile about.
Nalchajian Orthodontics announced the winner of its "smiles for teachers" contest on Wednesday
The prize: a free set of braces or Invisalign retainers.
93 teachers were nominated for the contest and last week 24 finalists were selected for a public vote.
After 7,000 votes, the prize of straight teeth goes to Joey Neuenschwander, he teaches band at Kastner Intermediate School.
The orthodontic work is worth up to $5,000.
The Nalchajian's hope to make this an annual prize to help teachers.