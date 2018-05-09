Clovis band teacher wins free orthodontic care

A contest between dozens of valley educators has been settled and a Clovis teacher has a lot to smile about.Nalchajian Orthodontics announced the winner of its "smiles for teachers" contest on WednesdayThe prize: a free set of braces or Invisalign retainers.93 teachers were nominated for the contest and last week 24 finalists were selected for a public vote.After 7,000 votes, the prize of straight teeth goes to Joey Neuenschwander, he teaches band at Kastner Intermediate School.The orthodontic work is worth up to $5,000.The Nalchajian's hope to make this an annual prize to help teachers.