Clovis band teacher wins free orthodontic care

Nalchajian Orthodontics announced Joey Neuenschwander is the winner of its 'Smiles for Teachers' contest. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A contest between dozens of valley educators has been settled and a Clovis teacher has a lot to smile about.

Nalchajian Orthodontics announced the winner of its "smiles for teachers" contest on Wednesday

The prize: a free set of braces or Invisalign retainers.

93 teachers were nominated for the contest and last week 24 finalists were selected for a public vote.

After 7,000 votes, the prize of straight teeth goes to Joey Neuenschwander, he teaches band at Kastner Intermediate School.

The orthodontic work is worth up to $5,000.

The Nalchajian's hope to make this an annual prize to help teachers.
