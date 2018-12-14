EDUCATION

Clovis High students build structures, including tiny house

Some Clovis High School students are getting some real-life experience in construction.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The students are part of the school's Career and Technical Education Construction Pathway.

Right now, they're building five small structures including a tiny house.

The students are in the University California Curriculum Integration Building Trades class and have been working on a unit studying geometry in construction, 3d modeling, digital blue prints, estimating, generating lumber orders, framing and carpentry.

Once they are done, several of the sheds they built will go to other schools in the district.
