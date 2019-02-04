Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school

The city of Clovis is growing, especially on the east side of town, where construction on a new elementary school will soon begin.Adding a new school to the district calls for new boundary lines for several elementary schools."So with the boundary adjustment, it is just not the kids going to this school but there may be students at other schools that are going to shift from three or four other elementary schools," said Kevin Peterson, Clovis Unified Assistant Superintendent, Facility Services.The new elementary school on Locan Avenue north of Shields Avenue is scheduled to open in August of 2020.But this Wednesday, district leaders will discuss boundary changes at their next board meeting.Those changes will impact hundreds of students at Freedom, Reagan, Boris and Oraze elementary schools."The development in the Clovis East area is significant. So if we didn't take care of this, in the next two years we would have two schools that would have over a thousand students," said Peterson.District leaders are looking to the public for help over the next several months when it comes to naming the new school.Clovis Unified is considering naming the new elementary school after former superintendent Janet Young.She retired back in 2017.Current Reagan Elementary School Principal Kacey Gibson was appointed principal of the new school site.She will oversee the naming process and construction of the new school that will be modeled after Boris Elementary."We're really working on that twenty-first century thinking and collaborative work using that technology to help our students reach where we are in society right now," said Gibson.Also at Wednesday's meeting the district will look at an environmental assessment for a proposed new elementary school site at Minnewawa Avenue and International Avenue.