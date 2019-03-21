Operation Varsity Blues

Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student from Hillsborough played on his team

EMBED <>More Videos

The soccer club's coaching director says during the years Isackson claims she was on the team, a team for her age group didn't even exist.

By Melanie Woodrow
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. -- A local soccer coach says the daughter of a Hillsborough couple charged in the college admissions scandal never played on his team even though that's not what her college application said.

The Key Athletics Club, part of Rick Singer's purported non-profit at the center of the college admissions scandal, describes Lauren Isackson in a blog post as the "Captain of her local club soccer team."



REPORT: Daughter of Bay Area couple listed on UCLA soccer team roster, had never played competitively

Her UCLA Women's Soccer bio says she's a midfielder majoring in psychology and includes a similar description; "Team captain for Woodside Soccer Club from 2012 to 2016 and selected Team MVP in 2015."

"I would say team captain and MVP, would be hard to be that of a team that doesn't exist," said Zak Ibsen.

Zak Ibsen took over as Woodside Soccer Club's Coaching Director two years ago. He says during the years Isackson claims she was on the team, a team for her age group didn't even exist.

RELATED: Bay Area woman accused in college admissions scandal appears in court, USC could expel students involved

"We have been unable to substantiate any claims or any proof that she ever participated on any of our teams," said Ibsen.



According to the criminal complaint, Isackson's first choice was USC, as a purported soccer recruit. Due to a clerical error, her application was diverted to the regular admissions process. The former head coach of USC then forwarded the falsified soccer profile to the head coach of UCLA men's soccer, Jorge Salcedo, who was named in the indictment. UCLA has placed him on leave.

"As soon as I heard a player getting recruited to UCLA from Woodside soccer club it definitely smelled fishy to me," said Ibsen.

RELATED: Former 49er Joe Montana responds on twitter about college admissions scam

The complaint says Lauren's parents, Bruce and Davina Isackson took part in both the college recruitment scheme and the college entrance exam cheating scheme for two of their children, paying with shares of Facebook stock. Also, that they took a tax write-off for the payments.

When Rick Singer began cooperating with investigators, he had recorded phone and in-person conversations with the Isackson's.

During an in-person conversation, Bruce Isackson worried the news would get out saying, "... you know, the embarrassment to everyone in the communities. Oh my God, it would just be - yeah. Ugh."



RELATED: Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal

Later in that same conversation, Isackson told Singer if they proceeded with the cheating scheme for their third child, they'd pay in cash.

ABC7 News has reached out to Bruce and Davina Isackson.

We have not heard back.

See more stories and videos related to Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationlos angelessouthern californiahillsboroughcompetitionuclaoperation varsity bluesathletessoccercollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
Show More
Coalinga's hospital could reopen by later this year
Rep. TJ Cox meets with local advocacy groups to discuss immigration reform
Wet winter provides more water for Valley crops
Warrant on explosives suspect reveals big picture danger with GPS devices
California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires
More TOP STORIES News