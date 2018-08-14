SCHOOL

4-day school week adopted by Colorado school district 27J

EMBED </>More Videos

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

No more Mondays? One Colorado school district is switching to a four-day school week.

It's a debate. Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

The new schedule will be designed to give teachers and staff time to better prepare their lessons.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

"A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases," said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

ABC News spoke to Rudnick in March.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," said Rudnick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolpublic schoolschoolstudentssleephealthColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
Fresno elementary school classroom set on fire
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
Merced County school will soon have new building, pre-school complex
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
More school
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News