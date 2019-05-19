Commencement ceremony cancelled at CSUEB Concord due to weather

CONCORD, Calif. -- The commencement ceremony at California State University East Bay Concord has been canceled due to "inclement weather", college officials say.
According to a post on the CSUEB website, the ceremony scheduled for 6 PM was canceled because weather conditions have "created an unsafe environment for graduates and guests."
The post also said the ceremony will not be rescheduled.
The university expects to host the Sunday ceremony for the College of Business & Economics and the College of Education & Allied Studies as planned unless weather conditions prevent them.
Officials say graduates who hoped to attend Saturday's ceremony are invited to attend Sunday's Hayward ceremony.
