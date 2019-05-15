uc merced

The complete commencement schedule for UC Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and faculty at UC Merced are gearing up for graduation day!

Crews are keeping an eye on the skies hoping the rain holds off for at least a few hours this weekend as they set up chairs and the stage that more than 1,000 will walk across to receive their degrees.

According to the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, this year marks the largest graduating class in UC Merced history.

With all the families coming to celebrate, it might be a little busy in and around Merced this weekend.

"And how it is a family event when one of the members of the family completes their degree. But that means a lot visitors will be coming to Merced. So be ready for that," said Charles Nies with Student Affairs. "The flower stores will be hopping and the grocery stores will be hopping and get your reservations in for all of the restaurants that you want to go to."

UC Merced Spring Commencement Ceremonies:

School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 a.m.

Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad

School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts
Sunday, May 19, 2019
9:00 a.m.
Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad

For more information click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercedgraduationuc merced
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UC MERCED
UC Merced placing final touches on campus expansion
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
UC Merced attack suspect manifesto, ISIS flag hidden from public because of lawsuit
Partially deaf student hopes to inspire others with graduation success
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News