FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and faculty at UC Merced are gearing up for graduation day!
Crews are keeping an eye on the skies hoping the rain holds off for at least a few hours this weekend as they set up chairs and the stage that more than 1,000 will walk across to receive their degrees.
According to the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, this year marks the largest graduating class in UC Merced history.
With all the families coming to celebrate, it might be a little busy in and around Merced this weekend.
"And how it is a family event when one of the members of the family completes their degree. But that means a lot visitors will be coming to Merced. So be ready for that," said Charles Nies with Student Affairs. "The flower stores will be hopping and the grocery stores will be hopping and get your reservations in for all of the restaurants that you want to go to."
UC Merced Spring Commencement Ceremonies:
School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 a.m.
Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad
School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts
Sunday, May 19, 2019
9:00 a.m.
Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad
The complete commencement schedule for UC Merced
