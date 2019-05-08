Construction begins on new facilities on UC Merced campus

UC Merced is one step closer to opening several new buildings on campus.
Students and staff signed the final beam on the last building for the 2020 project during a topping off ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
It was then hoisted and placed on what will eventually be a Health and Athletic Center.
The $1.3 billion dollar project included new student housing, an NCAA level soccer field and a new dining hall.
