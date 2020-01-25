Construction underway in Firebaugh to double size of West Hills College North District Center

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major transformation is taking place in the city of Firebaugh. Construction is underway at the West Hills College North District Center to double the size of the campus.The education center at 0 Street and 9th opened back in 1998 inside a former bowling alley. The new North District center will feature classrooms, labs, a new Fresno County Library and a community center.Artist renderings show what it will look like when complete. The public is invited to learn more at an official groundbreaking scheduled for Friday, February 7th.