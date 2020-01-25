Education

Construction underway in Firebaugh to double size of West Hills College North District Center

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major transformation is taking place in the city of Firebaugh. Construction is underway at the West Hills College North District Center to double the size of the campus.

The education center at 0 Street and 9th opened back in 1998 inside a former bowling alley. The new North District center will feature classrooms, labs, a new Fresno County Library and a community center.

Artist renderings show what it will look like when complete. The public is invited to learn more at an official groundbreaking scheduled for Friday, February 7th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfirebaughcollegewest hills community college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house
1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says
Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school
CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
Show More
Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
2 masked suspects rob employees of Pier 1 at River Park at gunpoint
Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News