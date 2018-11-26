CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone

Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone

Applying for financial aid just got easier. FAFSA, short for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is the form that colleges and universities use to determine eligibility for financial aid. Now the form is available on an app...My-Student-Aid...and it allows applicants to file the FAFSA on smartphones and tablets. Consumer Reports says NOW is the time to get those forms in.

Make sure you don't miss out on financial aid that can make college more affordable. Only 61 percent of high schoolers file a FAFSA, leaving 24 billion dollars in federal aid left unclaimed according to the National College Access Network. Consumer Reports outlines some tips to make the FAFSA application process go more smoothly and they're on our website.
