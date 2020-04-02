Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fresno and Clovis Unified to meet regarding extended school closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the state readies itself for a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, measures are being taken to combat the spread.

"It is incumbent that we prepare for a surge in the number of hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients," says Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Newsom announced on Wednesday that schools in California would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, impacting more than 6 million students.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we believe it's most important all of our schools maximize around distance learning," says State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

Thurmond expressed his confidence in school districts despite how challenging this time is. He joined the press conference by phone saying they've been in constant communication with superintendents throughout the state.

He's asked everyone to accelerate their efforts in distance learning to make sure students still get a great education.

"We have to rise to that challenge while our campuses are closed," Thurmond said. "School is not out for the year."

After surveying each district's technology needs, the state is working with businesses and philanthropic leaders to give students access not only to devices but to create wifi hotspots for areas that have limited or no access.

"The California Department of Education is providing training," Thurmond said. "Many have already agreed to accept work in a pass, no pass format. The SAT will no longer be used as a criteria for admissions, as was just announced today by the UC."

Clovis and Fresno Unified are set to meet regarding the extension of school closures Wednesday night.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
