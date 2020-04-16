MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is utilizing a unique method to keep students and staff informed.
Classrooms may be closed but that's not stopping the Merced Union High School District from finding a new way to communicate with its kids.
"People are active listeners to podcasts," explained Sam Yniguez with the district. "It's not just scrolling through a feed, this is something they choose to put on."
The district had plans for a podcast early in the school year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck they decided to move forward with the digital messaging but with a very different goal in mind.
"Just make it another tool to get out information that students and parents need to know about," said Yniguez.
So far, the district has produced five episodes of a podcast they titled 'Impact.' It's aimed at keeping students, parents and staff informed.
"Students can listen to a podcast much easier or much more willingly then reading a newsletter," said Merced High School senior David Chen. "Some of these aspects make podcasts a much more digestible media than something written."
"It helps to stay involved and hearing what they're talking about," said fellow student Cal Slatten. "A podcast is a way more interactive way to get your news."
Episodes come out weekly. You can find them on the district website or social media pages well as Sound Cloud and Anchor FM.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus: Merced school district produces weekly podcast
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News