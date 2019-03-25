Education

Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC

EMBED <>More Videos

Hip-hop artist Dr. Dre is facing backlash for boasting about his daughter's admission to USC "all on her own" after critics noted he gave $70 million to the university.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Hip hop artist Dr. Dre is facing some backlash after he posted a photo on Instagram with his daughter and her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California.

He wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"

Some people responded - pointing out that Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013.

The donation was to help create an academy named for the two that will focus on business and entertainment-related fields.

Dre has since deleted the post.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countymusiccollegehip hopusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Man shot multiple times near Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno
Teen aims to bring more air quality monitors to Southwest Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Central Fresno
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia
Show More
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Fire at California mosque investigated as possible arson
More TOP STORIES News