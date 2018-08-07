Early welcome for the new class at Clovis Community College

With the fall semester just around the corner administrators at Clovis Community College are getting incoming students ready for the new school year with what they call "Crush Days"."It's not an orientation. It's more of a welcoming. We want to make our new students here feel as welcome as possible," said Student President Damon Rapada.Each new student is greeted with a backpack and college life essentials before they're whisked away for a guided tour of the campusStudents can ask questions get familiar with classrooms and learn what's expected of them"I'm getting an in-depth look at the campus and everything it has to offer," said CCC student Calee Garcia.She is an incoming freshman and says she is really impressed with what she has seen.Despite being one of the state's newest colleges, Clovis Community boasts a student population of nearly 12,000."It is a new and very functional campus and you can tell the students have put a lot of heart into this campus and want to make it better every single year," said Garcia.Administrators want to make it easy for students to attend classes by offering a new free shuttle service from River Park this year."The times will be on our website but students. Basically, need to get the Fresno Air Express and just get to River Park and they can jump on the Clovis Community shuttle in front of Macaroni Grill and they can get to Clovis Community College," said CCC Marketing Director Stephanie Babb.Crush Day wrap up Wednesday with one session in the morning and another in the evening.All the information can be found on their website.