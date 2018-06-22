FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hundreds of educators from around the state were in Fresno on Friday for a conference on helping children as young as infants, grow minds that master math.
The Early Mathematics Symposium was held at Fresno Pacific University.
The conference is designed to help teachers learn fun ways to connect kids to math, science and even engineering.
The focus was on children from birth through age 8.
Carolyn Pfister, an administrator for the California State Board of Education, is one of the organizers of the event.
She says focusing on those younger students is crucial for later success.
"I think people often tend to focus on the idea that literacy is key, but research shows student success with early math is a better predictor of their latest success in high school and college. So it is really key that we focus on this at a young age and build a solid math foundation."
The Early Math Project hosted today's symposium.
It focuses on unlocking the mathematical potential of young children and empowering the family members, care providers, and teachers who shape their learning.