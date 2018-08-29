FRESNO COUNTY

Excitement bubbling over new beer making class at Reedley College

EMBED </>More Videos

At Reedley College's Plant Science 21, it's always five O'clock. Sampling beer is all part of the process in this beer making and fermentation science course.

By
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Reedley College's Plant Science 21, it's always five O'clock. Sampling beer is all part of the process in this beer making and fermentation science course.

Through labs, lectures, and even making their own brew, students are learning the ins and outs of the business, from industry professional Rhett Williams. He's a local beer maker and the CEO of Clovis based 559 Beer.

"We are in the Ag capitol of the world, so adding different things like oak chips will add different flavors too."

The class has been two years in the making and finally, for the first time, it's being offered at the college. Williams says courses like this are hard to come by.

"There are not many academic programs outside of UC Davis, we are in this area where we are blossoming with wineries and new breweries popping up."

For Agronomy major Ernesto Duran, the most appealing aspect isn't how beer is made, but how it comes together.

"Learn a little bit more about starting out in the field, getting into the production of it, and the marketing side of it, like labeling."

Williams said the brewing industry is in demand in our state. Currently, California is number one when it comes to breweries per-capita.

Through this class, Williams hopes students gain the necessary skills to get their foot in the door.

"A lot of breweries have to stop making beer because they don't have enough employees to run 24 hours or second shift or third shift."

The class still has available spots and is open to anyone 21 and over. Students have until the 10th of September to register. The class takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbeercraft beerreedley collegefresno countyReedley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News