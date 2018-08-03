EDUCATION

Extreme Registration starts for students looking to enroll in community college

EMBED </>More Videos

Students looking to enroll in community college this spring semester can head out to several locations Friday for what's called Extreme Registration.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students looking to enroll in community college this spring semester can head out to several locations Friday for what's called Extreme Registration.

It's a one-stop shop that offers everything a student needs to enroll. From noon until 7:00 p.m. the State Center Community College District will hold the event with all the information students need. That includes counseling, financial aid, schedule planning.

Organizers will hold extreme registration at five locations-- Fresno City College Library, Reedley College Student Center, Clovis Community College Academic Center Building 2 (AC2) Room 276, Madera Community College Center Room TM-11, and the Oakhurst Community College Center Main Office

The fall semester begins August 13th.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegefresno countymadera countyFresno CountyMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News