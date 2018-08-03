Extreme Registration starts for students looking to enroll in community college

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Students looking to enroll in community college this spring semester can head out to several locations Friday for what's called Extreme Registration.
It's a one-stop shop that offers everything a student needs to enroll. From noon until 7:00 p.m. the State Center Community College District will hold the event with all the information students need. That includes counseling, financial aid, schedule planning.
Organizers will hold extreme registration at five locations-- Fresno City College Library, Reedley College Student Center, Clovis Community College Academic Center Building 2 (AC2) Room 276, Madera Community College Center Room TM-11, and the Oakhurst Community College Center Main Office
The fall semester begins August 13th.
