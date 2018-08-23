Fall semester kicks off for Fresno State students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4039120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New and returning students will be making their way to Northeast Fresno Thursday morning.

As the first bell rang at Fresno state a record number of students head back to class."I'm really excited to start a new semester, new classes," said junior Yesenia Ortiz."This summer has really been way too long," said sophomore Raymond Galvan."I'm excited and nervous it is a new experience, something to adapt to and get used to," said transfer student Robert McGregor.This year More than 25,000 students are attending, 71-percent of them are first-generation college students. For some like Ortiz this means there may be more traffic."Sometimes when you are driving it can get like, really, really, really heavy and sometimes there are accidents that have to make you stop and deal with a lot of traffic."Staff recommends students get on the road earlier to avoid heavy traffic and to give themselves more time to find parking. On campus they want them to be aware of construction zones.Modernizations are underway on 11 different classrooms. A new Student Union is also in the works, raising student fees by about $150. A new resource also launched over the summer, unleashed is helping students make better financial decisions."Which helps students with their money management and their financing, it is 24/7 and online," said Frank Lamas Vice President of Student Affairs.Galvan is a biomedical engineer major, he's trying to save as much as he can especially when it comes to books."My chem book was like $220-- they are very expensive."The university is trying to alleviate costs with their new Immediate Access program, which is cutting prices by giving students and faculty digital access to their books on day one."This program is going to save students this semester alone about $500,000-- 80 courses, 8,000 students," said Dusty Guthier Kennel Bookstore Course Materials Manager.Through these and other resources, the university hopes to continue being an accessible campus aiding even more students in their scholastic success.