EDUCATION

Family sues university over student's pancake eating contest death in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. (Left: Facebook, Right: Sean Kaschak)

By DANIEL TEPFER
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut --
The mother of a Connecticut college student who choked to death on pancakes during an eating contest on campus last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university.

Rosanne Nelson sued Sacred Heart University on Monday in Bridgeport state court over the death of her daughter, 20-year-old Caitlin Nelson, of Clark, New Jersey.

"Caitlin's family is bringing this case to expose the dangers associated with amateur eating contests and to help prevent other families from having to endure this type of preventable tragedy," said Katie Mesner-Hage, of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the family in the lawsuit filed in Superior Court. "These contests are significantly more dangerous than people realize, and it's critically important for the public - especially educational institutions - to understand that certain foods are safer than others and a modicum of forethought can literally save lives."

Officials at the Catholic university in Fairfield declined to comment.

Nelson, whose father was a Port Authority police officer killed on 9/11, planned to obtain a master of social work upon graduating from Sacred Heart, said Mesner-Hage. Nelson also devoted her time to the Resiliency Center of Newtown, working with children affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount of money and states that Sacred Heart not only approved the contest and the use of pancakes, but it also failed to have medical personnel on-site in the event a student started choking.

Caitlin began struggling to breathe moments after the contest began, and police officers were called to provide emergency medical care.

Responding officers described finding a mass of pancake paste "like concrete" in Caitlin's airway, which was impossible to dislodge.

She died at a New York City hospital three days after participating in the eating contest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudent dieseating contestchokinglawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: Children First: Ready for the Real World
SPONSORED: Children First: Explore the Outdoors
International and national leaders visit the Valley during Americas Competitiveness Exchange program
Nintendo consoles to be used in elementary school classrooms
More Education
Top Stories
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
Show More
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie
More News