EDUCATION

'I have been threatened to get shot in the head' Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

After alleged threats, Delanie Marcotte of New Hampshire asked her school board what they are going to do to combat bullying. (TRSB|Timberlane Regional School Board Meetings via WCVB)

After getting alleged threats from bullies, one New Hampshire fifth-grader decided it was time to speak out to her local school board.

"I have been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things," Delanie Marcotte said in her emotional plea. "I ask you: What are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying?"

Initially, Delanie's father, Todd, had planned to speak on her behalf to ask the Timberlane School Board to do something about the bullying at his daughter's school in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Delanie asked if she could speak instead, and her father obliged, WCVB reports.

The 11-year-old got a round of applause after her speech.

Delanie's mom, Amy, released a statement saying how proud she was.

"Quite frankly, she is doing something that I would have never had the guts to do, being bullied myself in high school," the statement reads. "We stand by her 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to protect our child."

Todd said that he had a positive conversation with the superintendent after Delanie's speech. The district released a statement saying they take this and all reports of bullying seriously and that a review is underway.

"We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable," said Dr. Earl Metzler, the School Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent.

Her proud dad said she's going to work to continue spreading her anti-bullying message throughout the summer.

"I do think I helped a lot people out because a lot of people watched that video. There's a lot of views, a lot of shares," she said of her speech. "There's a lot of kids out there who do get bullied. They're not alone anymore, and they should know that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparentingu.s. & worldbullyinganti-bullyingschool boardchildren
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News