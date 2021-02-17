Man who spent half his adult life in prison graduates with honors from California university

This man accomplished something incredible AND took the coldest pic of 2021 pic.twitter.com/V4zLJF91iv — Spence (@_SupHolmes) February 15, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A man who spent half of his adult life in prison has graduated from Cal State Long Beach.In a Facebook post, Joseph Valadez says he finished his last two semesters on the "President's Honor List" for getting straight A's.He also made the Dean's List, graduating with a 3.67 GPA."There's a misconception about guys like me that I want to break. If I can do it, anyone can," said Valadez.He's currently awaiting acceptance to the master's program in social work at the university.