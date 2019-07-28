fresno city college

Fresno City College holds classes to celebrate National Dance Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you are a kid or an adult, Fresno city college is bringing people together one move at a time.

"It's important for us to host an event like this because we are, at Fresno City College, the middle man," said Cristal Tiscareno. "So we recruit the middle schools and the high schools to come here and feel comfortable on our campus. (They) meet our teachers and be inspired to say I, too, can own a dance studio. I can be a freelance artist, or maybe this is a passion I'm going to do all my life and balance out my workload."

National Dance Day at Fresno City offers a wide diversity of dance sessions from Hip Hop to Afro Reggae.

"We encourage people to come and try new dance forms, something you've never tried," Tiscareno said. "Maybe you are a ballerina, and you've never tried hip hop because you can. There is no judgment. It's just having fun as a community."

It's also an excellent opportunity for students to audition for scholarships.

"It's a good opportunity because financial aid and paying for college is hard," said student Lexi Riedinger. "So it's good for the arts to have an opportunity to get a scholarship or just a little bit of help can do anything."
