Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19

A message went out to students and staff asking them to "leave the campus as soon as possible" just before 1 pm on Monday.
"As a precaution, we are closing Fresno City College today and for the rest of the week pending test results of a student who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient outside of the Central Valley," administrators wrote on social media.
Officials have closed the campus for the rest of the week pending the student's test results.
The @FresnoCountyCA of Health has not confirmed that this individual has the virus, but is recommending self-isolation. We are closing the campus for the rest of this week pending test results. We are monitoring the situation and in close communication with county officials.”— Fresno City College (@fresnocity) March 16, 2020
Last week the SCCCD suspended all in-person classes at all of its colleges across the Valley.