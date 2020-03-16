Coronavirus

Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College administrators have closed the campus to all students and staff effective immediately after a student was exposed to the novel coronavirus.

A message went out to students and staff asking them to "leave the campus as soon as possible" just before 1 pm on Monday.

"As a precaution, we are closing Fresno City College today and for the rest of the week pending test results of a student who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient outside of the Central Valley," administrators wrote on social media.

Officials have closed the campus for the rest of the week pending the student's test results.



Last week the SCCCD suspended all in-person classes at all of its colleges across the Valley.
