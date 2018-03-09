Fresno City College holds 'journalism day'

Fresno City College held its second annual journalism day on campus Friday.More than 350 students from 15 valley high schools got a chance to take part in different workshops. They included news writing, photography, public relations, social media and blogging.Local journalists, including some members of the Action News team, led today's workshops and Graciela Moreno served as master of ceremoniesOrganizers say they put together the event as a way to help explain the different career options in this field.