Fresno City College moves closer to new Child Development Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is one step closer to a new Child Development Center and they say the space can't come soon enough.

"We've been in our current location for 30 years," said Estefana Antonio with the Child Development Center. "It's served us well, but we are at max capacity."

The current portables are just not able to keep up with demand.

"We do have a really long waitlist," Antonio continued. "About 18 months to two years to get into the program."

The center not only provides childcare to students and staff, but it also provides valuable experiences to Fresno City College students who want to pursue a career in childhood education.

"We're only able to fill so many spots because we want to make sure it's balanced for the children in the classroom, but still fills the need for the students as well," added Antonio.

An architect has been approved and staff are already looking for a temporary building. The college will be tearing down the portables and building a new spot on site within the next year and a half.

They hope to move into the new building by 2023.
