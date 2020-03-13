Fresno City College, other SCCCD campuses temporarily suspend in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District has temporarily suspended all in-person campuses to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, administrators announced Friday.
Classes on campus will be suspended between Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. Virtual instruction will begin on Friday, March 20.
This includes Fresno City College, Clovis Community College and Reedley College, which includes their satellite campuses in Madera and Oakhurst.
Some courses, including labs, nursing courses and career technical education classes, will continue to meet on campus with greater social distance enforced.
Online classes that started at the beginning of the semester will continue without interruption.
Administrators said the campus will remain open to students that need access to WiFi, and the campus's food pantry will also stay open.
Officials said they anticipate regular instruction to resume on April 27, but will remain in contact with students and faculty with updates.
