Coronavirus

Fresno City College, other SCCCD campuses temporarily suspend in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns

FILE

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District has temporarily suspended all in-person campuses to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, administrators announced Friday.

RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

Classes on campus will be suspended between Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. Virtual instruction will begin on Friday, March 20.

This includes Fresno City College, Clovis Community College and Reedley College, which includes their satellite campuses in Madera and Oakhurst.

Some courses, including labs, nursing courses and career technical education classes, will continue to meet on campus with greater social distance enforced.

Online classes that started at the beginning of the semester will continue without interruption.

Administrators said the campus will remain open to students that need access to WiFi, and the campus's food pantry will also stay open.

Officials said they anticipate regular instruction to resume on April 27, but will remain in contact with students and faculty with updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoreedleymaderaoakhurstclovishealtheducationcoronavirusreedley collegefresno city college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Sen. Ted Cruz extends quarantine after 2nd COVID-19 exposure
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
Roadway closed for homicide investigation in Los Banos, police say
Show More
Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Central CA coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
More TOP STORIES News