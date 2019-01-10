GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Fresno City College working with Financial Aid students impacted by government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Many local employees with the IRS living paycheck to paycheck say they're 'livid' at the situation they've been placed in.

By
While winter break is in the last few days at Fresno City College the campus is busy with students registering for the spring semester and applying for financial aid.

Students requesting FAFSA had to deal with setback due to the government shutdown.

"The students impacted currently are students that have not been able to obtain certain tax documents that are required and that's due to the IRS being shut down," said Mikki Johnson, Director of Financial Aid for Fresno City College.

Late Wednesday the Department of Education released new guidelines for colleges and universities allowing alternative documents from students.

Instead of requesting a tax return transcript from the IRS students can now bring a copy of their recent tax return or a written statement on why they did not file or why they were not required to file a return.

"We identified those students that are currently enrolled for this spring semester that have those documents missing from their financial aid file. And we will be sending them a customized email," she said.

Johnson pointed out Fresno City College will work with those students so they can receive their money in the next week.

"And so there is nothing more they will need to do. We take in all of the documentation and once that is corrected by the Department of Education, then we move forward with determining their eligibility and determine the amount of their award," she said.

Johnson added students who have not paid fees for the spring semester will not be dropped from their courses.

Classes at Fresno City College in Central Fresno begin on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno city collegegovernment shutdownstudent loansFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government shutdown impacts agriculture in Valley
IRS employees hold rally, call for end to government shutdown
Shutdown is exposing larger problems within Yosemite, say experts
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
More government shutdown
EDUCATION
Rivergold Elementary School near Coarsegold closed due to power outage
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Many Central Valley school districts transitioning to electric buses
Tim Hire sworn in as TCOE Superintendent of Schools
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Visalia firm that offers classes for pesticide licenses fined $50,000
Government shutdown impacts agriculture in Valley
88-year old woman brutally beaten in park, granddaughters seek change
Gov. Newsom releases $209-billion budget proposal
IRS employees hold rally, call for end to government shutdown
Dog walker caught on camera attacking dog in Northern California
Show More
Health officials give SF McDonald's approval after patron brings dead raccoon inside
Joshua Tree to remain open; staff will be around to keep it clean
Man says he accidentally killed girl's puppy with pellet rifle
What happens to Sears warranties, gift cards if they liquidate?
REPORT: San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park
More News