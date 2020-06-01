Education

Fresno County seniors honored at 27th African American High School Recognition Ceremony

Education leaders from throughout Fresno County shared their congratulations with students during the 27th African American High School Recognition Ceremony.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several education leaders from throughout Fresno County shared their congratulations with students during the 27th African American High School Recognition Ceremony on Sunday.

The virtual event was sponsored by the San Joaquin Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to honor these hardworking seniors.

The students also received a total of about $50,000 in scholarship funds. That includes Joshua Allison of Edison High, who was awarded the ABC30 scholarship.

Our station is a proud sponsor of this event.
