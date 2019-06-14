Education

Fresno County Public Library offering free film editing workshops for kids during the summer

Kids are learning how to create their own summer blockbusters in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Public Library is partnering with CMAC this year to offer free workshops on how to shoot and edit films on mobile devices.

Through their partnership, CMAC is able to provide services that the library may not be able to offer at every branch.

This summer, the Fresno County library is offering multiple summer activities and are encouraging residents to visit different branches to take part in different workshops through August 9.

