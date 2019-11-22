Fresno County special education students create holiday greetings cards for sale

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Hoping to make the holidays a little more jolly for families in Fresno County, special education students are showing off their skills in their first-ever arts enrichment project.Teaming up with visual and performing arts departments, students at Beth Ramacher Educational Complex, the Sutherland Center and Monte Vista created holiday greeting cards representing the four seasons.Thursday, Kids Café adult special education students packaged the cards to be sold."Someone asked me about the cards and we talked about the cards. For me, it's much more than the card," Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino said. "It's about again showing our community that our special needs children are very capable of doing anything."The cards will be made available for sale to the public on December 2nd for $12 at Kids Café in Downtown Fresno.All proceeds will support arts enrichment curriculum for special education students.