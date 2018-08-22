FRESNO

Fresno middle school inspiring young girls with inspirational sayings

EMBED </>More Videos

Inspirational messages are popping up in a unique spot on a Fresno middle school campus.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inspirational messages are popping up in a unique spot on a Fresno middle school. Powerful messages with sayings like "you are a strong girl never ever forget that" are the newest decorations that can be found in the girl's locker room at Computech Middle School.

"What I've learned as a teacher is that when you open their hearts, they open their minds," said Rochelle Flores, PE Teacher

The idea was the brainchild of Flores, who said she didn't have a classroom to decorate so thought she would use a vulnerable space to inspire young girls. It's already impacted many.

"Their eyes just kind of stood still, they were tearing up and reciting the quotes to each other, walking around saying 'Oh my gosh this is so much fun.'"

Flores hired artist Nikki Myers, a local mom, to paint the positive message.

"My initial thought was this is the biggest thing I've ever been commissioned to do because it's so meaningful. I've done memorials and a lot of things, but this is huge because I have a daughter and it's important for girls, especially junior high girls, where they're starting to not know how to act or treat each other, it's really big," Myers said.

Myers drew each quote by hand and says it was amazing to see the transformation.

"It was emotional, thinking about all the girls that are going to see it daily, and how many years of little girls will get to see these lockers."

The quotes were painted on locker rooms and also in the bathroom, reminding them they are "be-you-tiful."

"I really wanted them to see this is a positive environment, we take care of each other. Kindness is cool, so spread it," Flores said.

Sayings that are reminding young minds they can be a positive force on their campus.

The inspirational messages have been such a hit on the girl's side, that they'll now be painting positive messages in the boy's locker room. Words they hope will impact all students.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationartfresnoteenschoolFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News