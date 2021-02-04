fresno pacific university

Fresno Pacific University makes plans for in-person learning this fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Valley college is making plans for students to return to the classroom this fall.

Fresno Pacific University junior Veronica Mendez smiles just thinking about a return to campus.

"I'm also very excited because we get to be back on campus, we get to see our professors, we get to see our peers," said Mendez.

The history student says online learning hasn't been easy.

"You're doing everything at home," continued Mendez. "You're doing family life at home. If you're doing an on-campus job, you're doing that at home."

The thought of spending senior year back in a classroom has her sights set on the future.

"I've been looking forward to that since freshman year, so it kind of makes it more real to be on campus again," said Mendez.

While instruction has been online since the start of the pandemic, the university says they plan to return to in-person learning this fall.

"It's our hope," said Provost Gayle Copeland, "and we see the numbers trending in that direction, we see the state moving in that direction, that we will be able to return in certain physical parameters, social distancing perhaps, cleaning standards and so on."

Exactly what student life will look like on campus is still being worked out. Staff says they'll likely be firming up details right until the start date.

"One of the things we've learned is as much as we can plan is things can change very quickly," said Copeland.

Fresno Pacific University says they'll continue to work closely with the Fresno County Health Department to help coordinate students' safe return to campus.
