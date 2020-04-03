Easterby Elementary principal shares daily announcements on social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid school closures, one Fresno Unified principal is finding creative ways to stay connected with her students.
When Easterby Elementary closed their doors, Principal Pam Taylor decided her morning announcements must go on.
"We didn't really get to say goodbye to our kids and just knowing our students are fragile, we're fragile, everyone's really fragile at this time and just keeping that connection," Taylor said.
Now thanks to social media, she's sharing morning announcements every day.
"It definitely got our families to understand, we're still connected even though we're apart, and then it morphed from there," she said.
Each day she shares students shout outs, cheers on the kids in their classwork and even shows photos.
"I'm hoping when I give shout outs and start mentioning kids names, all of a sudden we're connected and even though we're in a digital space and I'm here, and you're there. We're connecting," Taylor said.
