Coronavirus

Easterby Elementary principal shares daily announcements on social media

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid school closures, one Fresno Unified principal is finding creative ways to stay connected with her students.

When Easterby Elementary closed their doors, Principal Pam Taylor decided her morning announcements must go on.

"We didn't really get to say goodbye to our kids and just knowing our students are fragile, we're fragile, everyone's really fragile at this time and just keeping that connection," Taylor said.

Now thanks to social media, she's sharing morning announcements every day.

"It definitely got our families to understand, we're still connected even though we're apart, and then it morphed from there," she said.

Each day she shares students shout outs, cheers on the kids in their classwork and even shows photos.

"I'm hoping when I give shout outs and start mentioning kids names, all of a sudden we're connected and even though we're in a digital space and I'm here, and you're there. We're connecting," Taylor said.

The videos are posted daily to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. You can view them here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronavirusfresno unified school districtcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
Gerald Everett Tight End for the Ram's donates lunch to local hospital staff
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Disney to furlough some employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Should you wear masks to protect against COVID-19?
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
Tulare County judges start releasing some inmates early due to COVID-19 concerns
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Jerry Dyer creates donation site for local nonprofits
Show More
Bitwise creates website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19 outbreak
Disney to furlough some employees
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
More TOP STORIES News