Fresno State announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president, after Castro leaves to head CSU

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced a new interim president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, who will run the university while administrators continue to search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Joseph Castro, who was appointed the new chancellor of the 23 school California State University system last month.

Jiménez-Sandoval has been the university's provost and vice president of academic affairs since 2019. He'll start his new leadership role as interim president on January 4, 2021.

"It is a magnificent honor to be entrusted with leading our renowned university," Jiménez-Sandoval said in a news release.

Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval started a professor for Fresno State in 2000 and eventually worked severed in various positions, including the dean of College of Arts and Humanities, before becoming provost.

He grew up in the Central Valley as a child and received his Bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine.
