Soon students at Fresno State will have a new a resource helping them achieve their academic goals.With significant help from Dinuba based Ruiz Foods, the university broke ground on their new executive classrooms. The new state of the art facility will primarily serve students in the senior executive MBA and accelerated MBA programs."We have laser projection for crisp images, we have copper coil assisted listening systems, of course, wireless technology," said Martin Dietz Managing partner with Darden Architects.The Ruiz Foods Executive Classrooms will be built on the northeast part of the Craig School of Business. The two new classrooms will not only give students a better learning environment, but it is also helping with the universities growing demand. Interim Provost Robert Harper said this May they had a record number of students graduate from the business school."The whole campus faces space issues, so having enough classes for students is something we are always trying to work on, and these new classrooms will add to that," said Harper.Ruiz Foods made a $1 million donation towards the new facility."We wanted to do something that would have a lasting impact of the school," said Kim Ruiz Beck, Ruiz Foods Inc. chairman.Beck said she hopes the classrooms will help keep more students in the Valley, especially since they hire graduates."They don't have to travel or go to school in another part of the country or the state to have that same experience, they can get it right here at Fresno State," said Ruiz Beck.The university expects to have the classroom completed by fall of next year.