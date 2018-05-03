Fresno State holding public forum to address controversial tweets by professor

It has been just over a week since it was announced that Fresno State English professor Randa Jarrar would not be punished following controversial tweets about Barbara Bush's death.Fresno State President Joseph Castro is inviting the public to a forum. It's for anyone with questions or concerns about the handling of professor Jarrar's Twitter bashing of the Bush family.On Wednesday, a private forum was held on campus for staff, students, and alumni. Bailey Cook, an Ag student at Fresno State, is upset about the situation and told Dr. Castro she is now concerned that a degree from Fresno State will be tarnished."I think they were crass and if she wanted to make those comments there was probably a more polite and respectful way to go about it."Dr. Castro also discussed what they have learned from this situation. He plans to bring back free speech forums so people get a better understanding of the First Amendment.Jarrar is on personal leave but is returning for the fall semester.If you are interested in tonight's forum it will be held at the Save Mart Center at 7 P.M.