FRESNO STATE

Fresno State ranked among nation's top 25 universities for third straight year

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State has maintained its place among the top colleges ranked by Washington Monthly.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Lofty honors for Fresno State. The university has maintained its place among the top colleges ranked by Washington Monthly.

This marked the third straight year Fresno State has appeared in the magazine's top 25. It's a different type of list. One which looked not just at academics but also public service, educational value, and impact on low-income families.

When it comes to educational value, Fresno State is regarded as one of the best colleges in the country.

Harvard, Stanford, and MIT topped the Washington Monthly list but Fresno State was ranked 24th - behind Dartmouth and ahead of Michigan. The magazine considered social mobility, research, and public service.

Senior Hannah Washburn was not surprised by her school's ranking. Washburn said, "I like it because all my professors are really willing to help me and prompt me to do more research and see what I'm interested in and do all the things that I actually want to do."

University President Joseph Castro called the ranking a great point of pride. Fresno State was the only CSU campus to make the list.

Castro said, "The company that we're in is really amazing. Most of those universities charge a lot more money to attend their institution."

Seventy percent of the students at Fresno State are the first in their families to attend college.

The ranking criteria also included community service such as volunteer work done by the Mu Chi Omega fraternity.

Ag Business Major Adrian Reyes said, "We help out the community of Latinos, try to make immigrants become successful members of society so we do a couple of events and go help out kids."

Castro believed the consistent ranking has helped raise the school's profile. This semester about 6,000 students was accepted out of a record 29,000-plus applications.

He explained, "I think these rankings are good signals. They don't tell the whole story but they tell an important part of the story and for us, the story is we really are focused on the success of all students from all different backgrounds."

Fresno State ranked 17th on the Washington Monthly list last year. This year schools like North Carolina and UC Irvine moved into the top 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno state
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News