Fresno State receives $1.2 million grant to train future computer science teachers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is helping to build the next generation of science and math teachers, and the big push is all thanks to a new grant.

The university received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The goal is to give students the chance to pursue teaching careers throughout the Valley in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

"Our world is changing, technology is going everywhere, every single occupation needs some sort of technology, some sort of skill," said Dr. Matin Pirouz, part of the Fresno State computer science faculty.

The money will allow Fresno State to support 60 students in their education for the next five years.

Faculty will train the students in science and math, and in the meantime, build a curriculum model for other schools to emulate.

"Right now, our science students aren't gaining those skills in high school, and when they enter a university, it's already too late," Dr. Pirouz continued.

Students will receive financial support, workshops, one-on-one training and field experience. They also hope to encourage more underrepresented minorities and females to pursue careers in the computer science field.

"Right now the percentages of females in computer science is very low. It's somewhere around 15 percent each semester," Dr. Pirouz said.

The program will partner with local high-need school districts, including Sanger Unified, Fresno Unified, and Central Unified.
