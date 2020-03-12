fresno state

Fresno State to temporarily cancel in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns, university president says

Classes on campus will be canceled from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, University President Dr. Joseph Castro announced Thursday in an email to the university community.

Castro said the campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.



Online classes that started at the beginning of the semester continue as scheduled, Castro said.

Administrators said they hope to resume regular operations on April 27, but will remain in contact with students, faculty and staff with updates.

Student employees will be allowed to work on campus during the time period, and the Fresno State Student Cupboard will also remain open for students to use, he added.

This is a developing story.
