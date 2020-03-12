Fresno State to temporarily cancel in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns, university president says

While there are currently no cases of #COVID19 related to our campus, we are temporarily suspending in-person, on-campus classes, effective Monday, March 16, in order to transition to virtual instruction next week, Friday, March 20.



Full campus message: https://t.co/c3wcVBYeDZ — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) March 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, University President Dr. Joseph Castro announced Thursday in an email to the university community.Classes on campus will be canceled from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20.Castro said the campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.Online classes that started at the beginning of the semester continue as scheduled, Castro said.Administrators said they hope to resume regular operations on April 27, but will remain in contact with students, faculty and staff with updates.Student employees will be allowed to work on campus during the time period, and the Fresno State Student Cupboard will also remain open for students to use, he added.