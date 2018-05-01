Fresno State to hold public forum on professor's Twitter comments on Barbara Bush

Fresno State says the general public is invited to attend the Community Forum on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center."One of the most important parts of my job is to ensure I'm listening carefully to our stakeholders and community members," said University President Joseph I. Castro. "After the recent incident involving one of our employees who made inappropriate comments on social media after the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, purposeful listening is even more important."President Castro will hold a similar forum for students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday. That event will be closed to the public and the media.