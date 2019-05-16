fresno state

Fresno State Athletics will open Bulldog Stadium for graduates to take photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new photo-op for Fresno State graduates!

The university has decided for the first time to allow students to take pictures at Bulldog Stadium.

Thursday and Friday graduates can come between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to pose for a photo shoot.

For more information follow Fresno State Athletics and remember to use the hashtag #ABC30insider.

Congratulations to all of the graduates from all of us here at Action News!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno stateathletesgraduationphotoscollege
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Good Sports: The 'lighter side' of Mountain West Media Days
Valley kids get first-hand look at what it takes to be a farmer
Local artist paints mural of Derek Carr in central Fresno
Program helps Valley teachers improve their skills through writing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News