Fresno State Athletics will open Bulldog Stadium for graduates to take photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new photo-op for Fresno State graduates!The university has decided for the first time to allow students to take pictures at Bulldog Stadium.Thursday and Friday graduates can come between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to pose for a photo shoot.For more information follow Fresno State Athletics and remember to use the hashtag #ABC30insider.Congratulations to all of the graduates from all of us here at Action News!