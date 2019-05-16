Fresno State Athletics will open Bulldog Stadium for graduates to take photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new photo-op for Fresno State graduates!
The university has decided for the first time to allow students to take pictures at Bulldog Stadium.
Thursday and Friday graduates can come between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to pose for a photo shoot.
For more information follow Fresno State Athletics and remember to use the hashtag #ABC30insider.
Congratulations to all of the graduates from all of us here at Action News!
